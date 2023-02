The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained four RF agents who were correcting missile attacks of the occupiers on medical facilities in the south of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, as well as the SSU press center, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the investigation, four residents of the south were carrying out the enemy's task of conducting reconnaissance on the locations of military and important infrastructure facilities in the Mykolayiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

They were involved in criminal activity by an employee of the FSB of the Russian Federation.

For a monetary reward via messenger, he tasked them with recording and transmitting data on military bases and other infrastructure facilities in the South to strike them.

Under the guise of volunteering, one of the agents visited the AFU bases.

Under the pretext of delivering aid, he conducted intelligence and passed the data to an employee of the FSB.

The enemy was interested in information about the location of units of the National Police of Ukraine, recruitment and social support centers, local military administrations, bases of the AFU and checkpoints.

According to the suspect's tips, the hospital and the hospital were subjected to enemy artillery shelling.

The law enforcement officers detained all four persons during the commission of the crime.

They were informed of the suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment, transfer or placement of the AFU of other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law (Section 3 of Article 114-2 of the Penal Code of Ukraine).

The suspect was remanded in custody.

Pre-trial investigation – Main Investigation Department of the SSU, procedural management – PGO.

