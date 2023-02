Invaders want to shut down Internet in all occupied territories of Luhansk Region – General Staff

Invaders want to turn off the Internet in all the occupied territories of the Luhansk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In some areas of the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region, mobile operators have disabled access to the Internet in order to prevent the transmission of data on the actions of the Russian occupying forces and to fight against the patriotic population of Ukraine," the General Staff reported.

It is noted that the disconnection of the Internet should take place in all temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian servicemen were required to carry a sleeve with a piece of paper in their breast pocket, on which information about them should be indicated for identification in case of death.

Residents of the occupied Kreminna in the Luhansk Region who do not want to receive Russian passports will have their salaries reduced by 30%.

In addition, in the Luhansk Region, severely wounded occupiers are given minimal medical care in hospitals and sent back to the front line.