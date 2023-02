In the regions of the Caucasus, the Russian Federation continues to carry out forced mobilization of men of conscription age. All men are subject to it, regardless of their health and willingness to fight.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

Thus, the enemy continues to carry out covert mobilization in the Russian Federation in order to replenish large-scale losses in manpower.

"In particular, in the regions of the Caucasus, there is an active forced mobilization of men of draft age with the aim of sending them to participate in hostilities in the territory of Ukraine. All men are subject to mobilization, regardless of their state of health and willingness to fight," the message says.

In addition, a large number of those mobilized are citizens who have served or are serving sentences in penitentiary institutions. Prisoners are released on the condition of voluntary participation in hostilities in the territory of Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, special "alert stations" are being created in Russia to help military commissars serve summonses to full-time students.

Meanwhile, in Moscow (Russia), campaigning work is being carried out to mobilize scientists.