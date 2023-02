Today, February 24, began the 366th day of a full-scale Russian invasion. Last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled about 100 enemy attacks and inflicted 17 blows on the occupiers.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

The Russian Federation has been continuing full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine for a year. The main efforts are currently focused on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled about 100 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

At the same time, the Russian invaders launched 10 missile and 31 air strikes. They fired more than 40 rounds of anti-aircraft fire. As a result of these criminal actions, civilian objects in the Kharkiv Region; and the Kherson Region were affected. Casualties among civilians were reported.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi areas. The occupiers fired mortars, and artillery at the settlements of Senkivka, Yeline, Medvedivka, Leonivka, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv Region; Sopych, Koreniok, Hirky, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfine, Oleksiyivka, Vodolahy, Zapsillia, and Myropillia in the Sumy Region; as well as more than 22 districts of settlements in the Kharkiv Region. In particular, the districts of Krasnaya Zora, Veterynarne, Strelecha, Lukiyantsi, Vovchanski Khutory, Zemlianky, Ustynivka, Bolohivka, and Krasnyi Pershyi. Also, the enemy struck with army aviation forces near Dvorichna and Ohirtseve.

On the Kupiyansk, and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Fedorivka, and Rozdolivka. The enemy shelled over 20 districts of settlements, in particular, Hrianykivka, Synkivka, Kupiyansk, and Tabayivka in the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Yampil, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Hryhorivka, Spirne, Berestove, Rozdolivka, and Fedorivka in the Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes near Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka, and Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv Region; Serebrianske Forestry, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region. Spirne and Sakko i Vantsetti in the Donetsk Region were also affected. In this direction, the occupiers used six barrage ammunition of the Lancet type.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out several unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Zaliznianske, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Dyliyivka, and Vasylivka settlements. Over 20 settlements, in particular, Zaliznianske, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Pivnichne, Ivanopillia, and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk Region were shelled.

Unsuccessful enemy offensive actions were noted in the Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions near the populated areas of Vodiane, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, and Prechystivka. About 25 settlements came under artillery shelling, in particular, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 25 settlements were affected by the fire. Among them are Vremivka, and Novopil in f the Donetsk Region; Zelene Pole, Olhivske, Poltavka, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Kamianske, Lukianivske, Stepnohirsk, and Pavlivske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Odradokamiyanka, Mykolayivka, Krynky, Novotiahynka, Kherson, and Zymivnyk of the Kherson Region were hit by the artillery of the Russian occupation forces, and in general - districts of more than 30 settlements.

Meanwhile, the AFU Air Force struck 17 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated, as well as ащгк strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of rocket troops, and artillery hit three areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower, an ammunition warehouse, a fuel-lubricant warehouse, and one other important enemy object.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Air Force expects provocations, and "surprises" from the Russian Federation until February 24, but urged Ukrainians "not to panic."

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian occupiers may be preparing provocations - in the area of the border with the Chernihiv Region; the movement of columns of military equipment without identification marks and manpower dressed in a uniform similar to a pixel of the AFU was recorded.