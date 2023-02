FSB Of Russia Creates Its Own PMC To Oust "Wagnerites" From Information Space - General Staff Representative

The Federal Security Service of Russia has created its own private military company called Yastreb to oust Wagner PMC and its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin from the information space.

It was announced at a briefing by Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Russian military leadership is making efforts to oust PMC Wagner and Prigozhin from the information space.

"Against this background, alternative private military companies have stepped up. In particular, the private military company Yastreb, affiliated with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation,” said Hromov.

He also said that in order to establish control over PMCs and other armed volunteer formations, the Russian military seeks to block their provision with ammunition, equipment and food.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prigozhin said that the Wagnerites were able to solve the problem with the lack of ammunition for fighting in the Bakhmut area of the Donetsk Region.

On February 16, the owner of PMC Wagner announced that the militants under his control had problems with ammunition.

Then he said that the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation purposefully transfers fewer shells to militants than they need to conduct hostilities.