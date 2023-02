The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov believes that there is every chance to end the war by the end of summer.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"God willing, we have all the chances for the end of the war with our victory and the return of all our borders of the 1991 model," he said.

He emphasized that these are his personal opinions and assessments, from which he does not deviate anywhere.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that Russia is trying in every possible way to end the war as soon as possible.

Decisive battles await Ukraine from the middle to the end of spring 2023. And this will be a turning point in the war. To the journalist's question, if we apply a football analogy to the 12 months of the great war, what is the current score and what minute of the match, he answered: "The score is 1:1, and the minute is 70. This is a subjective vision."

Ukraine is planning a serious counteroffensive in the spring, at which time "hot" battles will take place with the Russian invaders.