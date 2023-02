Budanov Ready To Become Defense Minister If There Is Such Task

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that he is ready to perform the tasks assigned to him.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Budanov commented on the question of whether he wants to be the Minister of Defense.

"I want to fulfill the tasks that are given to me. And, in principle, I always do it with inspiration," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

At the same time, he avoided answering the question whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered him the position of Minister of Defense instead of Oleksii Reznikov.

"Let's put it this way: based on the position in which I am, for obvious reasons I cannot comment on the issues that I discuss with one or another state functionaries and, first of all, with the head of the state," Budanov noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to keep him in office.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, who was called a probable candidate for the position of the new Minister of Defense, will not be able to be appointed to this position, because he is not a civilian.

On February 5, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Davyd Arakhamia, said that Budanov will head the Ministry of Defense instead of Oleksii Reznikov, Reznikov - the Ministry of Strategic Industries instead of Pavlo Riabikin, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko - the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a minister, and the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, will be appointed head of the SSU.

Subsequently, Arakhamia reported that personnel changes in the defense sector are being postponed.