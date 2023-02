It is getting easier to find agents in Putin's entourage.

This was said by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the situation in the Russian Federation is actually getting worse every day, it's getting easier every day to find people willing to cooperate," he said.

At the same time, he did not name the number of agents in the entourage of the President of the Russian Federation who cooperate with the Defense Intelligence.

"I won't say about the number either. They are there," Budanov added.

The head of the Defense Intelligence noted that the motivation for these people is the possibility of a normal existence in the future.

"I think it will not be a big secret for your audience that we have close relations with many countries of the world," Budanov remarked.

