The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called China's statement about the alleged smuggling of Western weapons from Ukraine insinuation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko has stated this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We categorically reject insinuations about the alleged smuggling of Western weapons from Ukraine. Our state has a modern effective system of control over the receipt and use of weapons, which is highly trusted by partners. This system is tiered and completely eliminates any possibility of illegal removal of weapons," he said.

Thus, Nikolenko reacted to the statement of the Chinese Foreign Ministry that allegedly the weapons that the United States supplies to Ukraine are often smuggled into the hands of criminal groups in Europe and other regions.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Russia is investing numerous resources in disinformation in order to stop the provision of international military assistance to Ukraine, and called on the Chinese side to be guided solely by facts and not be an instrument in the hands of Russian propaganda.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Pentagon said that it had not discovered embezzlement of American weapons in Ukraine.