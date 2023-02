The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Wagner mercenaries were able to solve the problem with the lack of ammunition for conducting hostilities in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk Region.

The corresponding statement was published by the press service of the Concord company, which is owned by Prigozhin.

"Most likely, the train has left. It's still on paper, but as we were told, the main papers have already been signed," Prigozhin said.

According to him, it became known this morning, February 23.

The owner of the Wagner PMC also did not specify from whom exactly the militants will receive ammunition.

It will be recalled that Prigozhin first announced the problems of the Wagner mercenaries with ammunition on February 16. At that time, he said that the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is purposefully giving militants fewer shells than they need to conduct hostilities.

Prigozhin personally blamed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov for the situation.

And on February 22, the owner of the Wagner PMC showed a photo of the killed Wagner mercenaries, adding that they were killed due to a lack of ammunition.

Prigozhin also published a list of ammunition needed by the Wagner fighters and the actual amount received by the militants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the militants under his control had stopped recruiting inmates of Russian penal prisons and colonies.

In late January, the head of the Russian foundation Russia Behind Bars Olga Romanova said that out of the 50,000 recruited prisoners on the front line in Ukraine, about 10,000 remained. The rest either were killed or were wounded.