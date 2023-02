President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that that the Verkhovna Rada grant the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration the powers of the Chernihiv City Council, its executive committee and the Chernihiv Mayor.

This is stated in draft resolution No. 9055, registered with the Rada on February 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Such powers are proposed to be granted during the period of martial law in Ukraine and within 30 days after its termination or abolition.

It is assumed that the head of the Chernihiv City Council will be able to approve the temporary structure of the executive bodies of the Chernihiv City Council.

According to the draft resolution, the administration of the Chernihiv City Council and its executive committee, utilities, institutions and organizations of the Chernihiv territorial community will be subordinate to the head of the Chernihiv City Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February Zelenskyy formed the Chernihiv City Military Administration and appointed its head the colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, who led the defense of Chernihiv.

In December 2022, the Yavorivskyi District Court of the Lviv Region fined the mayor of Chernihiv Vladyslav Atroshenko UAH 6,800 and deprived him of his post for 1 year.

Atroshenko was found guilty of an administrative offense, namely a conflict of interest during martial law.

Members of the Chernihiv City Council sent an appeal to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where they expressed outrage at the court decision to remove Atroshenko from office and said that the purpose of this decision is to attack local self-government and destroy it further.