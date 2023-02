The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, notes that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC are fighting at the front in Ukraine better than ordinary Russian servicemen and, despite the losses, are advancing little by little.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Wagner is higher in everything. Unfortunately, this is true. Their assault squads are usually formed from convicts, but they are commanded by quite professional ex-military men. And they act decisively, quite powerfully. Despite the losses, they move forward little by little. And they are actually the only ones who succeed," Budanov said.

According to him, a certain category of Wagner mercenaries are precisely those who spent many years in the PMC.

"They are even internally motivated, they have a certain code, you could say so. And 90% are convicts who are motivated solely by fear. They have an order to advance - they advance. If the convict does not advance, he will simply be executed. They do all this quite publicly. Unfortunately, somehow it works for them by one or another method," Budanov added.

He noted that up to 10,000 Wagner mercenaries are currently engaged in active military operations in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the owner of the Russian private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Wagner mercenaries were able to solve the problem of a lack of ammunition for conducting military operations in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk Region.

Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar partisans eliminated almost two dozen "volunteers" of the Wagner PMC in a training camp near Rostov.