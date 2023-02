The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that Russia is trying in every possible way to end the war as soon as possible. Budanov said this in an interview with the publication Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia is trying in every possible way to end the war as soon as possible. But their military bloc is still trying to prove that 'we can, let's limit ourselves to the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, but we will definitely do it, and stop it.'" There are a certain number of people there who believe that prolonging the conflict is playing into the hands of Russia. And there is a certain number of people who believe that it is playing into the hands of Ukraine," he said.

Budanov noted that the number one task for Russia is to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions by March 31 of this year.

He believes that the Russians understand that the longer the war lasts, the more and faster the complete destruction of both the armed forces and the economy of Russia will come.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Budanov previously stated that decisive battles await Ukraine from the middle to the end of the spring of 2023.