Kuleba Assures That Ukraine Will Not Use Warplanes Transferred To It To Attack Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that if Ukraine receives modern combat aircraft, it will not use them to attack the territory of the Russian Federation. It needs them to push the enemy's troops beyond internationally recognized borders.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine made the corresponding statement in an interview with the British publication Sky News.

Kuleba said that Ukraine uses weapons received from Western partners only for attacks on Russian troops stationed in the occupied territories of the country.

The journalist asked Kuleba whether he could guarantee that the Ukrainian military would not use Western aircraft and long-range weapons to attack Russia itself.

"We can guarantee that we will use Western weapons to liberate Ukrainian territories," Kuleba said.

The publication notes that Western countries are still hesitating on the issue of providing Ukraine with combat aircraft, fearing that this could lead to a serious escalation with Russia.

The publication also recalled that during his recent speech, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin threatened the West with a response to the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 21, during a visit to Kyiv, US Congressman Michael McCaul told reporters that there was a shift in the US in discussing the possibility of providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles and combat aircraft.

We will remind, on February 17, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that the issue of transferring modern aircraft to Ukraine will be resolved, but it will take a little more time than it was with tanks.