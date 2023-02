RF "Cossack Detachment" Refuses To Go On Offensive Near Vuhledar Due To Heavy Losses - General Staff

In the Russian army, the number of cases of refusal of Russian servicemen from military operations on the territory of Ukraine has increased. In particular, the invaders from the so-called Cossack detachment refuse to participate in the offensive due to the significant losses of the Russians near Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region.

This is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"In connection with the failure of the offensive and significant losses in manpower near Vuhledar, the personnel of the volunteer, so-called Cossack detachment, which was attached to the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation, refuses to further participate in offensive actions," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 620 occupiers over the past day. In general, Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale war amount to more than 145,000 soldiers killed.

Meanwhile, during February 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about 90 enemy attacks. At the same time, the occupiers failed to attack in two directions.

The Russian Federation focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled about 90 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.