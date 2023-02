President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a press conference on Friday, February 24, the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Friday, February 24, the press conference of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy "February. The Year of Invincibility" will take place,” the message reads.

It is noted that the time and place of the event will be notified in the accreditation confirmation letter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from the side of Russia and Belarus around 5:00 a.m. on February 24, 2022.

On the morning of February 24, 2022, Zelenskyy announced in a video message that Russia had carried out strikes on the military infrastructure of Ukraine and border guards, and emphasized that the authorities were introducing martial law throughout the territory of Ukraine.

On February 24, Putin officially announced a special military operation against Ukraine.