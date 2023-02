The Ukrainian army in terms of armament de facto has already become the army of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar stated this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

She noted that Ukraine went from preparing Molotov cocktails to training crews for combat on allied tanks.

"We see how our partners from all over the world support Ukraine in this struggle, and this gives us additional motivation and strength. We are clearly following the path of the Euro-Atlantic vector of Ukraine. From the preparation of "Molotov cocktails" for the battle on February 24, 2022, now, February 23, 2023, we train Ukrainian crews for battle on allied tanks. From the point of view of armament, our army has de facto already become a NATO army," said Maliar.

She noted that during the year the Ministry of Defense solved the problem of providing the Ukrainian army with weapons and ammunition.

A year ago, Ukraine received infantry weapons as assistance from its partners, but now it has been possible to achieve the provision of Western-style heavy weapons.

"Now tank units are already being formed, a decision has been made to provide long-range weapons. We have anti-ship and anti-radar missiles. Soon we will receive Patriot and SAMP-T systems that are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. Discussions are ongoing regarding aircraft and this decision will also be positive," Maliar said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, after the decision of partner countries to supply tanks, expects the supply of long-range missiles and aircraft.