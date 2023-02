RF Will Be Forced To Withdraw Its Troops From Ukraine Under Pressure Of AFU - Budanov

Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from Ukraine under the pressure of the Ukrainian army, internal political processes in the Russian Federation and diplomacy.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with reference to its head Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russia will be forced to make this exit soon, otherwise it will quickly lead to the collapse of the Russian regime. It has no other solution. The Russians had the opportunity to calmly exit the situation they created. They did not want to stop. They chose the path of escalation. This creates problems for them," Budanov noted.

The head of the Defense Intelligence noted that very difficult times await Russia.

According to him, the question will arise about the political and security architecture of the region, which stretches from Eastern Europe to the Asian part of the Russian Federation.

This could potentially change the political and territorial configuration of the Russian Federation.

"And this is not a matter of decades, it can happen quickly. The world does not need the Russian Federation as it is today, which threatens the whole world. And apart from the nuclear threat, Russia has nothing else to offer. Nobody needs this threat. Russia will have to change,” Budanov emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Russia plans to launch a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.