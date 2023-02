Rada Supports Application Of Sectoral Economic Sanctions To All Banks In Russia For 50 Years

The Verkhovna Rada has supported the application of sectoral economic sanctions to all financial institutions of Russia for 50 years, in particular to the Central Bank of Russia.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Parliament supported the presidential decree on the application of economic sanctions to financial institutions of the Russian Federation. In favor - 325," he wrote.

The sanctions are introduced for a period of 50 years and will be applied to all banks registered and located in the Russian Federation, in particular: the Central Bank of Russia; non-bank credit institutions; payment system operators; professional stock market participants; insurance companies; investment funds; other financial institutions that are registered and provide services in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the Rada approve the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of February 22, which provides for the application of sectoral economic sanctions to all banks in Russia for 50 years.

Zelenskyy has already approved this decision of the NSDC by decree No. 89 of February 22, which will enter into force simultaneously with the approval by the Rada of the decision of the NSDC.