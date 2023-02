Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said that the sky over the capital is protected better than a month ago.

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the city, unfortunately, there was a shortage of electricity, but the city continued to work - it was warm, there was water. I can say that there were critical moments, but today the sky above us is much better protected than a month ago, multiples better than half a year ago. Thanks to our partners who provided Kyiv with missile defense systems, air defense systems," said the head of the capital.

Klitschko said that the last attacks that the enemy carried out on Kyiv were already ineffective.

According to him, about 800 houses were destroyed or damaged due to Russian attacks in Kyiv, 417 of them are residential buildings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, the Air Defense Forces shot down 10 enemy missiles over Kyiv.