The Specialized Anti-Corrupton Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) served the former Minister of Infrastructure Andrii Pyvovarskyi with suspicion of abuses, which led to losses of USD 30 million to the state.

This was reported by the press service of the SACPO, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

His former first deputy was also served with suspicion.

The actions of the former officials are qualified according to the characteristics of the crime provided for in Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Considering the fact that the whereabouts of the former first deputy minister have not been established, he was served with suspicion in absentia.

According to the investigation, in 2015, Pyvovarskyi, together with his deputy, who was also the head of the Tariff Council of the Ministry of Infrastructure, issued an order that allowed private companies to charge half of the rate of shipping fees from ships in the Yuzhny sea port.

This order was issued despite the fact that the water area of the Yuzhny sea port is state property and is used by Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) and the right to fees belongs exclusively to the state enterprise.

Instead, in accordance with this order, a part of the funds was assigned to the state enterprise, the rest was collected by private companies.

As a result, more than USD 30 million of damages were caused to the state, which was confirmed by the relevant conclusions of the examinations.

The pre-trial investigation in the case continues, other persons who may be involved in the commission of this crime are being identified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former head of the Presidential Administration Borys Lozhkin (2014-2016) and former Minister of Infrastructure Andrii Pyvovarskyi (2014-2016) founded the company Samaan Capital in 2016.