The Ukrainian military on Thursday shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone in the Kyiv Region.

The speaker of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An ordinary day in a belligerent country - a reconnaissance drone visited the Kyiv Region. It was worked out successfully - "landed". We will look already on land what kind of UAV it is, what type," he said.

On Thursday, from 11:10 a.m. to 12:07 p.m., there was an air raid alarm in the Kyiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration announced at 11:46 a.m. on its Telegram channel that air defense was working in the region.