Russian occupiers can be preparing provocations for the anniversary of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine: in the area of ​ ​ the border with the Chernihiv Region, the movement of convoys of military equipment without identification marks and manpower dressed in military uniforms similar to the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded.

The North Operational Command has said this in a statement on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The invaders are preparing possible provocations for the anniversary of the full-scale offensive. Most likely, the goal is to accuse Ukrainian defenders of violating territorial integrity. This is evidenced by intelligence data, where the movement of convoys of military equipment without identification marks in the area of ​ ​ the border with the Chernihiv Region is recorded and manpower dressed in a pixel similar to the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report said.

It is noted that the Defense Forces of the Sivershchyna keep the situation under control and, "unlike enemy troops, have never resorted to provocations and have no such goal."

The North Operational Command notes that each warrior adheres to the generally accepted rules of warfare, not encroaching on foreign territories, but exclusively protecting their native land from an insidious enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia could launch a small missile strike on Ukraine on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion.