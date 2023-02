On the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Russia is planning to launch a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda published on February 23.

"Let's face it: nothing unusual will happen. Usual efforts... A small missile strike is planned. 23-24 [February] - they have two dates. Believe me, we have experienced this more than 20 times," the head of the Defense Intelligence noted.

He called the air balloons launched by the occupiers to deflect Ukrainian air defense systems "quite old methods."

"And what new do they have?" Budanov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia may launch a massive missile attack on February 24. It can be both a mass attack and a combined missile attack, as well as possible point strikes.

On February 10, the Russians launched 71 cruise missiles during a massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense destroyed 61 of them.