Power System Will Work Without Restrictions For Electricity Consumers On Thursday - Halushchenko

On Thursday, February 23, the power system will operate without restrictions for electricity consumers.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy with reference to the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, despite the increase in consumption due to the cold weather, the generation has enough capacity to fully meet the needs of electricity consumers, as well as a significant reserve.

"Over the last day, as a result of constant enemy shelling, the number of consumers without electricity in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Regions has increased. At the same time, electricity supply has been restored to almost 18,000 consumers in the Donetsk Region," Halushchenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, February 22, Ukraine's power system continued to operate stably with a capacity reserve.