Today, February 23, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

He wrote about this on Twitter, adding a video of his arrival in the capital.

"I’m returning to Kyiv a year after the start of the war. We will be with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe," the message reads.

Today, Sanchez is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visit the de-occupied districts of the Kyiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Spain intends to train 55 crew members and technicians from Ukraine in the use of Leopard main battle tanks.

In late January, Spain confirmed it was ready to provide Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks after Germany agreed to send its own armored vehicles.

On February 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed US President Joe Biden in Kyiv.