Suspension of RF’s participation in nuclear weapons treaty with United States a new element of pressure – Prim

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte believes that Russia's "suspension" of participation in the treaty with the USA on strategic offensive weapons is a new element of pressure on the West.

She said this on CNN on February 22, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"Putin has a habit of resorting to such techniques to increase pressure, there are no big surprises here," noted Ingrida Simonyte.

At the same time, she called on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to redeploy even more forces to the eastern flank of the alliance and increase them to the level of a brigade, and to increase investment in air defense, stressing that this would be a means of deterrence for Russia.

Ingrid Simonyte also called on the allies not to delay in increasing their support for Ukraine. She noted that previously "a lot of time was spent on conversations" and because of this, the necessary weapons arrived in Ukraine several months later.

"This means that during such discussions and hesitations, human lives were lost... It would be in the interests of all countries to provide the necessary systems and facilities sooner rather than later," the Prime Minister said.

As earlier reported, on February 21, Putin announced that Russia was suspending participation in the Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty.

In August 2022, Russia temporarily restricted access to its military facilities for the United States under the Treaty.

The Treaty limits the number of deployed intercontinental-range nuclear weapons that the United States and Russia can have. On February 3, 2021, Russia and the United States exchanged notes on the completion of internal procedures regarding its extension for five years - until February 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, the European Union called on the Russian Federation to respect its obligations under the nuclear weapons agreement.