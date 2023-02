United States may release intelligence on military cooperation between China and RF – WSJ

The White House may publish data related to possible military cooperation between the United States and China and the transfer of lethal weapons by the PRC to the Russians.

This is reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"China has so far behaved cautiously and supported Russia mainly by purchasing its oil, but now the Chinese leadership is thinking about abandoning this approach," the newspaper writes.

As the WSJ notes, the Chinese authorities are increasingly inclined to the idea of starting to supply Russia with arms.

"In recent weeks, Western intelligence has received information that China may decide to supply arms to Russia, but the final decision has not yet been made. At first, the Chinese leadership was cautious, but this position seems to be changing," WSJ sources added.

President Joe Biden's administration has not yet made a final decision to declassify the intelligence, but is working on a possible release of the information.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 21, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang stated that the conflict in Ukraine is "getting out of control."

On February 19, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that China is discussing the possibility of providing Russia with lethal military aid to support its aggression in Ukraine.

It will be recalled that on March 10, 2022, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, called for respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and an end to hostilities.