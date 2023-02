Occupiers shell at least 18 settlements in Kharkiv Region per day. Casualties reported

During the past day, February 22, the Russian occupation forces shelled at least 18 settlements in the Kupiyansk, Chuhuyiv, Kharkiv, and Izium districts of the region.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Yesterday, at around 10:30, the enemy attacked industrial facilities in the Kyivskyi district using four S-300 missiles. Two civilians were lightly injured.

In the village of Podoly in the Kupiyansk district, a 40-year-old civilian man was wounded in shelling, he was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In Vovchansk, as a result of massive shelling, six residential buildings, and two educational institutions were damaged. In the village Nesterne of Vovchansk Community damaged farm buildings.

As a result of the shelling of the village, a private residential building was destroyed in Cherneshchyna, Izium district, and power poles were damaged.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian troops continue their offensive in five directions in Donbas, and the enemy's subversive groups tried to enter the Kharkiv Region.

In addition, in the Kharkiv Region, in the de-occupied settlement of Izium, a civilian man stepped on a mine. He was hospitalized.