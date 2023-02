Quake of 7.2 occurs near border of Tajikistan and China

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 occurred on the border of China and Tajikistan tonight, February 23. Nothing is known about its consequences yet.

This is reported by the Chinese Seismological Center.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center also recorded a strong earthquake on the border between Tajikistan and China and initially estimated its magnitude at 7.1, but later downgraded it to 6.8.

It is reported that the hypocenter of the earthquake was at a depth of about 20 kilometers. The epicenter was located 66 km from the city of Murghab in Tajikistan and 260 km from the city of Osh, Kyrgyzstan.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, two earthquakes of magnitude 5.2 and 5.7 occurred in Romania on February 13-14.

On February 20, new earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4 and 5.8 occurred on the border of Turkey and Syria.

In addition, at least six people died and 294 people were injured after the new earthquakes that occurred in Turkey. Another 18 with serious injuries were transported to Adana and Dertyol by air and ground transport.

As of February 18, a total of 100 people fell victim to the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria.