Viktor Medvedchuk disputes the deprivation of his mandate as a Member of the Verkhovna Rada.

David Arakhamia, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Arakhamia said that by the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, "at least minus three parliamentary mandates from the Opposition Platform - For Life are expected."

He called on all MPs from banned parties to resign.

In addition, Arakhamia called on citizens not to follow the populist calls of some politicians who incite unconstitutional, libertarian decisions to please pro-Russian forces.

"After all, we already have the first precedent from the traitor Medvedchuk, whose lawyers filed a lawsuit against the Verkhovna Rada to abolish and declare illegal the procedure for depriving him of his mandate. This indicates that Putin's fans will look for any leads to appeal against the decisions of the authorities," he wrote.

Arakhamia stressed that in order for them to not have such a chance, the purification of parliament must take place exclusively in a constitutional way.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 13, the Verkhovna Rada prematurely terminated the powers of parliamentarians Viktor Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin (previously were in the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and non-factional parliamentarians Andrii Derkach and Andrii Aksionov.

On January 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy terminated the citizenship of Ukraine of four members of the Verkhovna Rada, who were notified of suspicion of treason - Medvedchuk, Kozak, Kuzmin and Derkach.

The Committee on Regulations, Parliamentary Ethics and the Organization of the Work of the Verkhovna Rada recommended that Parliament prematurely terminate the powers of parliamentarians Medvedchuk, Kozak, Kuzmin and Derkach on the basis of termination of citizenship of Ukraine.