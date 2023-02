Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has named the variants of the special tribunal over the Russian Federation. The mechanism used would be similar to that at the Nuremberg Tribunal.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The coordination group, which includes more than 20 countries, including all the main partners of Ukraine, discusses the legal composition of the creation of this tribunal. There are different approaches. The first is an international multilateral treaty, like the Nuremberg Tribunal," the Prosecutor General said.

An option is also proposed based on an international treaty, but one that will already be based on the UN General Assembly resolution.

Kostin noted that among the options is a hybrid model similar to the one used in Kosovo (will work on the basis of national law and national jurisdiction)

"Now we in The Hague, together with partners from the European Commission, are actually launching a group of prosecutors who will collect evidence. From my point of view, this is an unconditional element of a tribunal being set up. It's not just some kind of temporary office or job. This is the systematic work of Ukrainian prosecutors and partner countries to collect evidence of aggression and prepare for this case," the Prosecutor General said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 19, the European Parliament supported a resolution on the creation of a tribunal to prosecute the top leadership of Russia and Belarus for crimes of aggression against Ukraine.

On January 17, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smyrnov called for the creation of a special international Tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

On December 1, it became known that in France, together with Ukraine, they began to create a special tribunal for Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine.