Russia's expected offensive began in February. Active hostilities continue in five directions.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, February 22.

Skibitskyi explained that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to save his life and save the totalitarian regime, which manifested itself in all directions, including in the conduct of the war. According to him, the Russian Federation began the expected offensive.

"After they left Kherson, when they were forced to leave Kherson and the right bank of the Dnieper in general, they regrouped. Two months have finally passed. And indeed, from the beginning of February, offensive actions began. Yes, they are not strategic, but there are at least four or five areas where active hostilities began - these are the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia Regions," said Skibitskyi.

The main goals of Russia are Kupiansk, Kharkiv Region, Lyman, Bakhmut, Marinka, Avdiivka and Vuhledar, Donetsk Region, said the representative of the Defense Intelligence. Skibitskyi stressed that Russia's successes are insignificant and indicate the exhaustion of its forces, but much will depend on the coming months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 19, a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicated that Russia probably lacks reserves to increase the intensity of the offensive this winter.

On February 15, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that in a few months the Ukrainian military would be ready for the de-occupation of the territory of Ukraine.

On February 2, a representative of the Defense Intelligence Andrii Cherniak said that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to seize the territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions by March.