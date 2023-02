Ukrnafta Sold 100 Million Cubic Meters Of Natural Gas On Stock Exchange Since November

From November 2022 to mid-February 2023, Ukrnafta, the largest oil producer, sold more than 100 million cubic meters of natural gas at exchange trading.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We entered open electronic exchange sites, in particular, from November to mid-February, the company sold more than 12,000 tons of liquefied gas and more than 100 million cubic meters of natural gas," said the director of Ukrnafta "Serhii Koretskyi.

Also, according to him, the company makes procurements through the ProZorro system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 29, after a three-year break, Ukrnafta sold natural gas on the exchange.

Earlier, Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta (Kremenchuk oil refinery, Poltava Region) were headed by Serhii Koretskyi.

Shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta companies have been alienated into state property for the period of martial law, after its termination they may be returned to their owners or their value will be reimbursed.