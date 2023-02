Invaders Try To Make Breakthrough In Kreminna Direction, But "Good Fire" Occurs - Luhansk Governor Haidai

In the Kreminna direction, the enemy tried to make a breakthrough with a company of tanks and a company of infantry, during a heavy battle the Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian equipment.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Good morning from the Kreminna direction) Rashists tried to make a breakthrough with forces of up to one company of tanks and infantry companies. What happened - a good fire from "million worth" tanks. Glory to the Ukrainian defenders!" he wrote.

Haidai noted that now the situation in the Kreminna direction has stabilized.

Also, the head of the Regional Military Administration published a video with Russian equipment engulfed in fire.

