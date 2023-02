Ukraine has sent four Russian tanks knocked out by the military of the Defense Forces to the countries of the European Union for display as museum exhibits.

It was announced by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tonight, four Russian tanks "broke into" the EU and NATO. But, as they say, there is a nuance. Thanks to Ukrainian soldiers. On February 24, citizens of four countries - Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia - will simultaneously see that Russian tanks can enter Europe through Ukraine only in the form of museum exhibits," Reznikov said.

He recalled that the first such exhibitions were already in 2022 in Poland and the Czech Republic.

"This should also be a signal to the Russians. In Europe, they will look closer at their true face, which previously caused total fear, and now increasingly - disgust and contempt. More Europeans will make sure that Russia can and should be beaten on the battlefield. And it is better to do this in Ukraine, so that then you do not have to stop the enemy near your house," he added.

