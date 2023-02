SSU Detains Pro-Kremlin Blogger Skvortsov In Kyiv, Who Was Hiding In UOC MP Monastery

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained pro-Kremlin blogger Dmytro Skvortsov in Kyiv, who was hiding in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) monastery.

This was reported by the SSU press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The propagandist publicly justified Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Kyiv blogger, the founder of the so-called "Russian club" was engaged in the preparation of "custom" publications for the sanctioned information agencies of the aggressor country.

Among them are "Russian national line" and "one Motherland".

In his columns, he called the seizure of Crimea and parts of the eastern regions of Ukraine "legitimate", and also popularized the terrorist organization "L/DPR".

In August of last year, he was served in absentia with suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason).

At the same time, he fled and tried to hide from justice on the territory of the Holy Annunciation Men's Monastery of the UOC (MP).

SSU employees located him and detained him.

According to the investigation, the provocative materials and public speeches of the enemy blogger were actively used by the Russian special services to carry out information sabotage against Ukraine.

For each "portion" of destructive content, the blogger received a monetary reward from the Russian Federation.

The court chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the guilty to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a blogger who published a video of the consequences of the shelling of the Burshtyn thermal power plant (Ivano-Frankivsk Region).