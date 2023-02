In Ukraine, on the morning of February 22, a large-scale air raid alert was announced. The cause of the air raid alert was the takeoff of Russian aircraft. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat.

Ihnat said that the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense continues regardless of what is happening. According to him, the army is being strengthened by receiving new types of weapons.

"Strengthening (of air defense systems - ed.) continues regardless of whether the sacred date is approaching or not. We are strengthening, the army is constantly receiving new types of weapons. It is not happening as we would like, instantly, because partners are taking gradual steps to provide Ukraine with this or that weapon," Ihnat said on the air of the national marathon on Wednesday, answering the presenters' question whether the Ukrainian air defense system is being strengthened in the period of approaching "sacred dates".

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized that the Russians can launch unpredictable strikes, as happened on the night of February 16, when the invaders launched Kalibrs.

In addition, Ihnat suggested that perhaps Russia will change the strategy of strikes, because it could not implement plans to neutralize Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

It will be recalled that on February 17, the Office of the President of Ukraine assumed that Russia would launch a new large-scale missile attack on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

The President's Office urged Ukrainians to monitor messages from the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which protect Ukrainian skies from Russian attacks.

