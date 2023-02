SACPO Asks Court To Punish MP Trukhin With Fine Of UAH 68,000 For Trying To Bribe Police

A prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has asked the High Anti-Corruption Court to approve an agreement between the prosecutor and the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People Oleksandr Trukhin to plead guilty in the case of an attempt to bribe patrol police officers and apply a penalty of UAH 68,000 to the parliamentarian.

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The prosecutor noted that this punishment corresponds to the severity of the committed criminal offense and the requirements of society and is fair.

The prosecutor also noted that according to the terms of the agreement, Trukhin will transfer UAH 6 million to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, funds will also be transferred in the amount of UAH 50,000, which he deposited as a bail.

The sanction of Part 1 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code, under which Trukhin is accused, provides for punishment in the form of a fine from 1,000 to 4,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 17,000 - UAH 68,000) or restriction of liberty for a term from 2 to 4 years, or imprisonment for the same term.

After the court verdict, Trukhin will also be deprived of the mandate of a Member of the Verkhovna Rada.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Trukhin decided to conclude an agreement with the prosecutor to plead guilty in the case of an attempt to bribe patrol police officers.

In September 2022, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the SACPO notified Trukhin of a suspected attempt to bribe patrolmen after a traffic accident involving him in Kyiv.

Earlier, the Darnytskyi District Court of Kyiv found guilty and fined UAH 850 a citizen Viktor Sklema, who took the blame for an accident involving MP Trukhin in Kyiv.

In February 2022, the NACB received a video of a conversation between police and Trukhin after an accident involving him.

The State Bureau of Investigation stated that the bureau’s investigators examined data from all video cameras located on the way from Poltava to Kyiv, and found that Trukhin was not driving an Audi car.

At the time of the accident in the Audi A-8 car was Trukhin and two other men - Fakhraddin Mukhtarov and Viktor Sklema.

According to Ukrainian News Agency’s sources in law enforcement, Trukhin was driving a car during an accident.

In this accident, in particular, the chairman of the committee of referees of the Ukrainian Football Association Luciano Luchi and his assistant were injured.