MP Trukhin Suspected Of Trying To Bribe Patrolmen Decided To Conclude Plea Agreement

Verkhovna Rada Member Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant of the People faction) has decided to conclude an agreement with the prosecutor on admitting guilt in criminal proceedings about an attempt to bribe patrol police officers.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that at 2 p.m., a court hearing began in the case of accusing Trukhin of trying to bribe patrol police officers.

"In view of the completeness and indisputability of the evidence collected by the SACPO and the NACB as part of the pre-trial investigation, the MP initiated the conclusion of an agreement on recognition of guilt. In view of this, at the meeting it is planned to approve an agreement on the recognition of guilt between the SACPO prosecutor and the accused," the SACPO reports.

Details of the deal are unknown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Trukhin delayed the process of familiarizing himself with the case opened on the fact of bribing patrol police officers after an accident with his participation in Kyiv.

On September 28, 2022, the investigation was completed and materials were opened to the defense for review.

Earlier, MP Trukhin, suspected of trying to bribe patrol police after an accident with his participation, posted UAH 50,000 of bail.