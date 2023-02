Decisive battles await Ukraine from the middle to the end of spring 2023. And this will be a turning point in the war.

This was announced by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Forbes.

To the journalist's question, if we apply a football analogy to the 12 months of the great war, what is the current score and what minute of the match, he answered: "The score is 1:1, and the minute is 70. This is a subjective vision."

The intelligence chief also named three reasons why the Ukrainians managed to resist.

"God is with us is the first reason. The second is that we protect our land, it helps. It is easier to play on our own field. The third reason is that the whole civilized world is fighting with us, we are not alone," Budanov says.

According to him, the only condition for the end of the war is for Ukraine to return its territories and borders of 1991.

"We will decide everything else later," Budanov said.

When asked when the war will end, the head of the Defense Intelligence said that he can only say exactly how it will end.

"The (war - ed.) will end with the first phase for us - reaching the administrative borders. But since we talked with you that now it's 1:1 and it's the 70th minute of the match, make a chronometric parallel," Budanov concluded.

It will be recalled that earlier Budanov said that the hottest fights will be in March.