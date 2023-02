Defense Intelligence Has No Data On Ammunition Supply To Occupiers From North Korea

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not have data on the supply of ammunition to Russian occupiers from North Korea.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced this with reference to the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are no confirmed cases regarding the supply of ammunition from North Korea," Budanov said.

He added that a trial batch of artillery shells in the amount of 20,000 pieces was imported from Iran.

Regarding the maintenance of Bakhmut, Budanov noted that from a military point of view, the defense of the city allows to deter Russians in the area and inflict catastrophic losses on them.

According to the head of the Defense Intelligence, for two months Russian groups operating on the territory of Ukraine live in the maximum economy of ammunition (with the exception of Bakhmut and Lyman directions).

He noted that the stocks of artillery shells in Russia decreased to 30%.

Budanov also said that explosions in Russia are not an accident, and many of them occur not only thanks to Ukrainians in Russia, but also arranged by mercenaries for money.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the owner of PMC Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Russians will not be able to capture Bakhmut in the near future.

Ukrainian defenders strike at Russian field warehouses and convoys of military equipment, breaking the logistics of the enemy.