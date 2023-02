The local occupation administrations of the Luhansk Region received an order from the commander of the Southern Military District of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation to accelerate mobilization measures. This is stated in the message of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration in Telegram.

In particular, local collaborators need to register all men, conduct their medical examination, and provide them with documents.

In addition, it was ordered to do everything according to a simplified procedure, to shorten the period of selection of candidates to two days from the moment of mobilization to sending to the military unit.

It is noted that many men will not even know about this, since there has been no mobile coverage in the western part of the occupied region for several days.

"The connection appears on the way from Sievierodonetsk to Novoaydar. It is currently impossible to call from the cities and villages around Sievierodonetsk," Regional Military Administration reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Mariupol City Council reported that the Russians had started an open mobilization in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region.

Meanwhile, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, relatives of the mobilized mass appeal to the Russian Ministry of Defense because of the violation of the rights of servicemen. They complain about corruption, lack of rotations and vacations, as well as unsatisfactory conditions.