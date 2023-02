Russia can mobilize up to a million more troops for the war against Ukraine, if it considers it necessary.

Bruno Kahl, President of the German Federal Intelligence Service, has stated this, DW reports.

Kahl recalled that in the fall of 2022, the Russian Federation already mobilized about 300,000 people, some of them are still undergoing training, some have already been sent to the battlefield.

"Russia's further mobilization potential is a reserve of up to a million people if the Kremlin considers it necessary," Kahl said.

He also believes that Russian President Putin is not ready for negotiations and is trying to achieve as many successes as possible on the battlefield in order to possibly dictate peace on his own terms in the future.

Kahl added that the war in many aspects turned out to be completely different from what was predicted in Moscow, Kyiv and the West. According to him, initially Russia believed that it could establish control over Ukraine with a small number of "military, rather symbolic and demonstrative actions."

However, this could not be done, which gave the Ukrainian side a significant situational advantage. Only much later the Russian army was able to apply its numerical superiority, he stressed.

Recall, according to ISW, the low level of training of Russian mobilized troops caused failures near Vuhledar.

In addition, the invaders began an open mobilization in Mariupol.