Russia Sent 90% Of Those Mobilized To War In Ukraine Without Training - Budanov

Russia has sent 90% of those mobilized without training to war in Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has announced this with reference to the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, Russia's new "big" offensive has already begun, but this offensive is of such a quality that "not everyone even sees it."

Budanov recalled that the strategic goal of the Russian Federation by March 31 is to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"More than 90% of mobilized Russians were immediately sent to the front. They're all at the front... Many units of the Russian Federation are formed from scratch - they go without equipment, on the Urals and Kamazs. They no longer have IFVs, APCs in the state," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

He also noted that Russia is unable to produce a huge number of tanks annually, and refuted the statements of representatives of the Russian authorities that the Russian Federation produces 800 tanks a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is conducting measures to ensure the next wave of mobilization, now in the Russian Federation, opportunities are actively increasing to ensure the mass mobilization of students of higher educational institutions.