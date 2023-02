On the morning of February 22, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 occurred in Romania, and it was well felt by residents near the epicenter.

This is reported by European Pravda with reference to Digi24.

The epicenter of the tremors, which occurred around 9 a.m., was located at a depth of about 108 km in the territory of the Goj county, which is in the southwest of the country near the border with Serbia. The earthquake scared local residents, people ran outside.

Before that, around half past three in the morning, earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.2 were also recorded there.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, two earthquakes of magnitude 5.2 and 5.7 occurred in Romania on February 13-14.

On February 20, new earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4 and 5.8 occurred on the border of Turkey and Syria.

In addition, at least 6 people were killed nd 294 people were injured after the new earthquakes that occurred in Turkey. Another 18 with serious injuries were transported to Adana and Dortyol by air and ground transport.

As of February 18, more than 45,000 people were killed in the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria.