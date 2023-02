Today, February 22, the Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv. Several explosions were heard in the city, hits were recorded - two people were injured.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"According to preliminary data, hits have been recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Infrastructure facilities are under the sights of the occupiers," he said.

According to the information of the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, two people were injured - they are in a light condition and are being treated by specialists.

The Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, noted that the Kyivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv had previously received four strikes - industrial facilities were targeted by the enemy.

Earlier, Terekhov reported that the occupiers were striking the city - several explosions rang out. He also warned that missile launches are still possible.

"Kharkov is being hit. Several explosions have already been heard in the city. Missile launches from Russian territory are possible. Be careful," Terekhov said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration warned that the region and Kharkiv are directly under the sights of the Russians. He urged residents to stay in shelters.

"Attention! Residents of Kharkiv and the region, the occupiers are striking again! Do not ignore the alarm signals. Stay in shelters!" Syniehubov wrote.

In the morning, around 9 o'clock in the morning, an air alert was announced throughout the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a kindergarten building and a football field were damaged in Kupyansk as a result of yesterday's rocket attack, and a man was injured.

In addition, a few days ago it was difficult in the direction of Dvorichna of the Kharkiv Region, but the Ukrainian defenders leveled the defense line.