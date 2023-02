Russia conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test that appears to have failed around the time US President Joe Biden was in Ukraine on Monday.

This was reported by the CNN channel with reference to two American officials familiar with the matter, European Pravda writes.

According to one of the officials, Russia notified the United States in advance about the launch across the deconfliction line. Another official said the test posed no risk to the US and that the US did not view it as an anomaly or an escalation.

A test of the Sarmat heavy missile, nicknamed Satana II in the West and capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads, appears to have failed, officials said. According to US officials, if the test had been successful, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have said so in his address to the nation on Tuesday.

Instead, Putin made no mention of the launch in his speech, which lasted an hour and 45 minutes. However, he has officially announced that Russia is suspending participation in a new nuclear arms reduction treaty with the United States, jeopardizing the last treaty governing the world's two largest nuclear arsenals.

CNN initially reported that the test likely took place while Biden was in Ukraine, based on information from its own sources. After the story was first published, one official said the test took place just before Biden arrived in the country. A second source told CNN the test was on Monday, without specifying a specific time.

The timing of the test suggests that the U.S. and Russia have been communicating through several different channels earlier this week to de-conflict - U.S. officials also informed the Russians on Sunday night, hours before Biden's visit to Kyiv, that the President would travel to Ukraine’s capital, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

