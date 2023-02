President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to approve the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dated February 22 to apply sectoral special sanctions to Russian financial institutions. This is stated in draft resolution No. 9045, registered in the Verkhovna Rada on February 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At this time, the text of the resolution itself is not available on the Verkhovna Rada's website.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, announced in his Telegram channel that consideration of this resolution is planned in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the expert organization StateWatch previously noted that for more than six months, the Verkhovna Rada has not put to a vote the draft resolution submitted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the beginning of August last year on the application of sectoral economic sanctions against Russia. In general, in 2022, the parliament did not vote for any sectoral sanctions against the aggressor.

On February 19, Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the NSDC to apply sanctions to 333 citizens of Russia and the Moscow Stock Exchange, members of supervisory boards and deputy heads of Russian banking institutions were included in the sanctions list.

On February 5, Zelenskyy implemented the NSDC's decision on sanctions against 200 companies in Russia's nuclear industry, in particular the Rosatom state corporation.