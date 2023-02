Candidate For NACB Director Post Belousov And His Wife Buy 2 Cars For UAH 49,000 Each

In 2015 and 2017, the candidate for the position of director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) Yurii Belousov and his wife bought two cars for UAH 49,000 each.

He said this during an integrity interview with the participation of the competition commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He pointed in the declaration that in 2016 he sold an Opel Vectra car for UAH 49,000.

In 2017, he bought a 2015 Hyindai Grand Santa Fe for the same UAH 49,000.

Belousov explained that in the declaration he indicated the so-called "estimated value", so the car cost UAH 49,000.

He explained that, according to the law, he did not have to pay taxes on this value.

His wife's 2012 Mini Cooper car was also declared with a value of UAH 49,000.

He admitted that such a value of cars, indicated in the declaration, does not correspond to reality, but "that was the practice then."

In addition, it is noted that in 2018 Belousov lent USD 40,000 to his cousin.

According to him, from October 2010 to October 2011, he worked in the Ministry of Internal Affairs for USD 1,000 per month, and also received an additional USD 128 per day as a member of the peacekeeping mission in Liberia.

Thus, it is noted that as of 2016 the family managed to save about USD 65,000.

Some of which appeared after the sale of an apartment in Kharkiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the competitive commission for the election of the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau selected 22 candidates to compete for the post of the NACB director, among them only one woman.